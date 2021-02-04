NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 123 - 03 FEBRUARY 2021

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Need to Know Episode 123 (03 February 2021) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Giuseppe from the District of Criminals. Massive lies of COVID-19 deaths. Jew York Times urges Biden to create Reality Czar to amp up the gaslighting. Majority of voters oppose second Trump impeachment. Biden’s presidential signature varies greatly from his past signature. Trump nominated for second Nobel Prize. Texas Governor Defies Biden Globalist economic attacks. Rainbow flags fly at every US Embassy . Biden plan to reshape Supreme Court continues. Judicial Watch asks Supreme Court to force Killary to testify. US choppers in Daesh to Afghanistan. February 5th could be a helluva day. Pelosi, Schumer serve Great Reset interests.