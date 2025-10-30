Cleanliness Inside Your Home

📺Homework with Mitch Kuffa 🔨🏡

In this episode of Homework, host Mitch Kuffa focuses on the importance of keeping the inside of your home clean, healthy, and well-maintained. With his trademark practicality and years of experience, Mitch explains how cleanliness goes beyond appearance — it’s about creating a safe, efficient living space.

He walks viewers through the key areas to monitor inside the home, from overlooked maintenance spots to simple habits that help prevent bigger issues later. Whether you’re a new homeowner or a seasoned pro, this episode offers clear, easy-to-follow advice to keep your home’s interior in top condition year-round.

