BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cleanliness Inside Your Home
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

📺Homework with Mitch Kuffa 🔨🏡 

In this episode of Homework, host Mitch Kuffa focuses on the importance of keeping the inside of your home clean, healthy, and well-maintained. With his trademark practicality and years of experience, Mitch explains how cleanliness goes beyond appearance — it’s about creating a safe, efficient living space.

He walks viewers through the key areas to monitor inside the home, from overlooked maintenance spots to simple habits that help prevent bigger issues later. Whether you’re a new homeowner or a seasoned pro, this episode offers clear, easy-to-follow advice to keep your home’s interior in top condition year-round.

🎬Enjoy ALL BWHL Shows 

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Keywords
podcastsmichigannew mediablue water healthy livingjim piteoprop shaftgbs mediabwhlport huron michigan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy