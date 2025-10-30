Cleanliness Inside Your Home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Homework, host Mitch Kuffa focuses on the importance of keeping the inside of your home clean, healthy, and well-maintained. With his trademark practicality and years of experience, Mitch explains how cleanliness goes beyond appearance — it’s about creating a safe, efficient living space.
He walks viewers through the key areas to monitor inside the home, from overlooked maintenance spots to simple habits that help prevent bigger issues later. Whether you’re a new homeowner or a seasoned pro, this episode offers clear, easy-to-follow advice to keep your home’s interior in top condition year-round.
