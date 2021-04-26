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Musicians' Life Hacks 5: Body Armouring
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0 view • April 26, 2021
Are you as aware of your body as you think you are? Because of this common condition known as Body Armouring, we can spend years unaware of how disconnected we are to parts of our body vital to our mastery of music. The Conscious Music School invites you to cut those years of disconnection short, with study and full awareness of the phenomenon and how it might be affecting you.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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