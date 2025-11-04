BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MEN OF LAW Podcast 16 with Twila Labar
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
4 views • 1 day ago

🔥 Episode 16! 🔥


In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Twila Labar, a film director and singer & songwriter. Her latest film is a documentary entitled WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL which tells the story of ROCK (Ride On Center for Kids) in Georgetown, Texas where disabled people and folks with PTSD receive therapy from interaction with specially trained horses. The film will debut in 2027 but you can see the trailer at https://www.twilalabar.com


You’ll hear:

✅ Twila's journey from Nashville songwriter to film director

✅ How horses have changed the lives of military veterans with PTSD, disabled people with cerebral palsy, and children with Downs Syndrome

✅ About Twila's other films TEN IN TEXAS and BLANCHE


Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference. 🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!

📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.


#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini#humantraffickingawareness JusticeMatters#horse#equine#therapy#PTSD#Downssyndrome#cerebralpalsy


🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.


MEN OF LAW trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk

healthptsdtreatmentmedicinerecoverytherapyhorsewell beingclassical guitarimmunotherapyequine
