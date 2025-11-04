MEN OF LAW Podcast 16 with Twila Labar

🔥 Episode 16! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Twila Labar, a film director and singer & songwriter. Her latest film is a documentary entitled WHERE THE HORSES HEAL THE SOUL which tells the story of ROCK (Ride On Center for Kids) in Georgetown, Texas where disabled people and folks with PTSD receive therapy from interaction with specially trained horses. The film will debut in 2027 but you can see the trailer at https://www.twilalabar.com





You’ll hear:

✅ Twila's journey from Nashville songwriter to film director

✅ How horses have changed the lives of military veterans with PTSD, disabled people with cerebral palsy, and children with Downs Syndrome

✅ About Twila's other films TEN IN TEXAS and BLANCHE





