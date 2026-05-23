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2 US Marine Ospreys landed at the US Embassy in Caracas in what was described as an emergency response drill
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Two US Marine Ospreys landed at the US Embassy in Caracas in what was described as an emergency response drill — authorized by Venezuelan authorities. The USS Iwo Jima is currently stationed off the Venezuelan coast.

Adding, Trump posted a map on May 12 showing Venezuela as the "51st State."

Trump told a Fox News reporter then that he is considering making Venezuela the 51st state amid America's 250th anniversary.

When asked for comments, Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, said:

That's not planned, it would never be planned, because if there's one thing we Venezuelans have, it's that we love our independence process and we will continue defending our integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Our history is a glorious history of men and women who gave their lives to make us not a colony, but a free country.

(Today he showed another map...)

Now, eleven days later, Trump posts a map showing Iran replaced with the U.S. flag: "United States of the Middle East?"

Trump thinks he can annex Iran the way he's annexing Venezuela. But Ayatollah Khamenei is not Delcy Rodriguez.

Iran isn't surrendering.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics 

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politicsvenezuelaeventscurrent
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