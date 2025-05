Ukrainian channels report damage in Kharkov & Dnepropetrovsk after last night's drone attack

80 views • 3 weeks ago

Warmonger, Neocon, US Senator Lindsey Graham has stated without any evidence that Iran is close to creating six atomic bombs.

Ukrainian channels report damage in Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk after last night's drone attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.