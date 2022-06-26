America Sounds Off To Historic SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

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Alex Jones.Alex Jones opens the phone lines and talks with listeners about the Supreme Courts' ruling on Roe V Wade, warning how pro-abortion reactions in the coming weeks and months will influence the midterm elections.
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