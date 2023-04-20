Create New Account
What does net zero really ,mean for you? - Gareth Icke Tonight
n the show this week, Queen Mary University of London professor of risk Norman Fenton tells us what Net zero really means, and how it will affect your everyday life.

We have film producer Robin Monotti joining us to talk about his new film, book of vision. A film about what the human body really is. Spoiler alert, it’s not just a bag of bones.

Kerri Rivera talks to us from the USA about treating autism at a time where the numbers of children affected are skyrocketing. Rates have tripled in the last few years,

Investigative journalist and author Susan Bradford tells us about her new book, exposing the infamous Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

Alice the journalist will be fact checking the mainstream with her weekly lie detector.

And finally, we will be airing an exclusive trailer for our brand new Iconic voices series.


Thursday 7pm UK - Ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2FmozmvfU99/

