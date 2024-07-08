You are a soul ... you are eternal ... you are a part of the creator and are here in a narrow field of consciousness to learn and develop in order to grow and understand what you need to know to be closer to the creator and share in the knowledge of everything ... it will take sooo many lifetimes to accomplish your task ... you soul will choose each life it will live based on the lessons it needs to learn... it knows the outcome of that life and what it must endure and agrees to see it through to learn the lessons needed to grow. You have forever to accomplish this and will adding the memories of each lifetime to your consciousness. This is your never ending story ... enjoy your journey and make it a wonderful experience ...

Original lyrics accompanied by AI generated music and vocal track ...

