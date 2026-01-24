BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
What Happens When You Question the Unquestionable… and Is America Being Pushed Toward Chaos? - Sarah Westall
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
918 followers
0
187 views • 1 day ago
On today's Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Sarah Westall to discuss censorship, entrepreneurship, and why questioning the "unquestionable" often comes at a cost. Sarah shares her journey from building internet infrastructure and teaching entrepreneurship to being canceled for challenging approved narratives—and why chaos may be intentional in reshaping society. We also explore the impact of AI, media manipulation, and what families can do to protect truth, children, and freedom in an increasingly controlled digital world.


Sarah Westall
WEBSITE: www.SarahWestall.com
SUBSTACK: http://SarahWestall.substack.com
RUMBLE: http://Rumble.com/c/SarahWestall


Sarah Westall is an entrepreneur, systems thinker, and independent media host known for her deep dives into censorship, technology, and global power structures. With a background in computer science, telecom infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, she helped build foundational systems of the modern internet before becoming a leading voice in alternative media. Sarah previously taught entrepreneurship and leadership at the University of Minnesota before being removed for challenging mainstream narratives. She is the host of Business Game Changers and Sarah Westall Show, featuring high-level experts, economists, and truth-seekers from around the world. Sarah is also a passionate advocate for protecting children and families from the growing dangers of AI, online manipulation, and digital psychological warfare.


