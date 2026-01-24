© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Happens When You Question the Unquestionable… and Is America Being Pushed Toward Chaos? - Sarah Westall
187 views • 1 day ago
On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Sarah Westall to discuss censorship, entrepreneurship, and why questioning the “unquestionable” often comes at a cost. Sarah shares her journey from building internet infrastructure and teaching entrepreneurship to being canceled for challenging approved narratives—and why chaos may be intentional in reshaping society. We also explore the impact of AI, media manipulation, and what families can do to protect truth, children, and freedom in an increasingly controlled digital world.
Sarah Westall
Sarah Westall is an entrepreneur, systems thinker, and independent media host known for her deep dives into censorship, technology, and global power structures. With a background in computer science, telecom infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, she helped build foundational systems of the modern internet before becoming a leading voice in alternative media. Sarah previously taught entrepreneurship and leadership at the University of Minnesota before being removed for challenging mainstream narratives. She is the host of Business Game Changers and Sarah Westall Show, featuring high-level experts, economists, and truth-seekers from around the world. Sarah is also a passionate advocate for protecting children and families from the growing dangers of AI, online manipulation, and digital psychological warfare.
Sarah Westall
Sarah Westall is an entrepreneur, systems thinker, and independent media host known for her deep dives into censorship, technology, and global power structures. With a background in computer science, telecom infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, she helped build foundational systems of the modern internet before becoming a leading voice in alternative media. Sarah previously taught entrepreneurship and leadership at the University of Minnesota before being removed for challenging mainstream narratives. She is the host of Business Game Changers and Sarah Westall Show, featuring high-level experts, economists, and truth-seekers from around the world. Sarah is also a passionate advocate for protecting children and families from the growing dangers of AI, online manipulation, and digital psychological warfare.
