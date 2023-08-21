Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️The Operators of the Akhmat UAV near Kleshcheyevka - Identified the Positions and Observation Post of the APU and Destroyed Everything with the help of FOV Drones
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
947 Subscribers
130 views
Published Yesterday

💥⚡️The operators of the Akhmat UAV near Kleshcheyevka identified the positions and observation post of the APU and destroyed everything with the help of FOV drones. Video from the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket