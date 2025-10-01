Strange Behaviors After the Charlie Kirk Shooting by the Security Staff Point to a Cover Up

As this short video shows, there were some odd behaviors taken by who appears to be security staff in the aftermath of the shooting that have nothing to do with assisting Charlie. In fact, they look more like part of a cover up.

One man slides across the table, within seconds after the shooting, grabs something. Puts it in his pocket. Next, receives something from a man in a brown shirt, then quickly disappears.



A man who appears to be a security guard at the front left, quickly runs alongside the stage, bends over, grabs something and again quickly disappears. These men appear to have assigned tasks to eliminate objects around the stage quickly and get them out of the area. None of their movements have anything to do with assisting Charlie after he was hit.



Watch the video and see what you think.



Subscribe to this channel for updates.