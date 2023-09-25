Create New Account
"They will have to leave or be killed" Armenia REVOLUTION unfolds, calls for new government
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Journalist Patrick Lancaster joins Redacted to bring a firsthand report from Armenia where violence and protests have unfolded over the past 24 hours. Calls for revolution, and the overthrow of the government are persistent. Right now 80,000 Armenians are trapped with no way out as Azerbaijan has block them from leaving.

Mirrored - Redacted News

armeniaazerbaijanpatrick lancaster

