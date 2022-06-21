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Orlando, Florida, USA. The Orlando Police Department released bodycam video Thursday showing the May 18 shootout during a traffic stop that ultimately resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man.
Police released body camera video from the two officers who attempted to pull over Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr.
The second policeman was able to bend down very timely..