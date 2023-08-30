Create New Account
Fear or Faith?
Fire & Grace Church
May 17th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of overcoming fear in the midst of our enemies. Faith and fear cannot exist together, Jesus told us in the last days that men would fail and fall away due to fear.

"But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved." Matthew 24:13

