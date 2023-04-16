Mirror. Source

The Month the Tide Turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://rumble.com/vhxewv-a-million-in-motion-the-month-the-tide-turned-london-may-2021-oracle-films.html





Quote: "⁣⁣If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms Some highlights from our coverage of the freedom rallies in London on the 15th May and 29th May 2021. Freedom. Worldwide. We accept nothing less. Share. Download. Reupload https://we.tl/t-99EFyv6KrN t.me/OracleFilms #UniteForFreedom #WorldwideDemo #DareToThink "