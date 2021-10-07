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Disgrace in the Australian Parliament
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80 views • October 07, 2021
1. Disgrace in the Australian Parliament as MP's conspire to shut down free speech. A scumbag bribed by Big Pharma interrupts all the time.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/disgrace-in-the-australian-parliament-as-mp-039-s-conspire-to-shut-down-free-speech_vgZMOGgUVZQO8dN.html
2. Pastor Artur Pawlowski of https://www.streetchurch.ca/ joins Robert Barnes and Alex Jones to break down the absurd case against him where he faces up to 4 years in prison for opening his church.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/pastor-facing-4-years-in-prison-for-opening-his-church_d6LyrlzMoI9HKqC.html
3. Feds Hunting Parents That Speak Out Against Poisonous Abuse of Kids! This is a protest against cultural marxism indoctrinating children and vaxxing them without parents consent
https://rumble.com/vnenav-feds-hunting-parents-that-speak-out-against-poisonous-abuse-of-kids.html
4. “The wisest thing in the world is to cry out before you are hurt. It is no good to cry out after you are hurt; especially after you are mortally hurt. See here covid deaths increased after vaccination started.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht9BDO5BhCK0/
5. The Covidian Cult and the greatest PSYOP in human history.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGjGaUCyChCl/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/disgrace-in-the-australian-parliament-as-mp-039-s-conspire-to-shut-down-free-speech_vgZMOGgUVZQO8dN.html
2. Pastor Artur Pawlowski of https://www.streetchurch.ca/ joins Robert Barnes and Alex Jones to break down the absurd case against him where he faces up to 4 years in prison for opening his church.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/pastor-facing-4-years-in-prison-for-opening-his-church_d6LyrlzMoI9HKqC.html
3. Feds Hunting Parents That Speak Out Against Poisonous Abuse of Kids! This is a protest against cultural marxism indoctrinating children and vaxxing them without parents consent
https://rumble.com/vnenav-feds-hunting-parents-that-speak-out-against-poisonous-abuse-of-kids.html
4. “The wisest thing in the world is to cry out before you are hurt. It is no good to cry out after you are hurt; especially after you are mortally hurt. See here covid deaths increased after vaccination started.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht9BDO5BhCK0/
5. The Covidian Cult and the greatest PSYOP in human history.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGjGaUCyChCl/
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