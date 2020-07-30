© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aluminum Toxicity - Brain Damage - Autoimmune Disease - DEATH
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • July 30, 2020
he main study reviewed today, Aluminum accumulation and toxicity and schedule options: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0946672X19305784?via%3Dihub
JB Handley's Blog post reviewing all the studies and data: https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/2018/4/1/international2018
Dr. Suzanne Humphries' aluminum Trojan Horses presentation: https://youtu.be/PWP6e2CYPo8
JB Handley's Blog post reviewing all the studies and data: https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/2018/4/1/international2018
Dr. Suzanne Humphries' aluminum Trojan Horses presentation: https://youtu.be/PWP6e2CYPo8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.