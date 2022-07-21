FULL SHOW: Legal Bombshell: Leftist Judges Rule Alex Jones May Not Discuss 1st Amendment, Say He Is Innocent, Or Claim Court Case Rigged

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In an incredible admission Joe Biden tells the world he has cancer during a live speech. Either that or he is so mentally unfit he mistakenly said he had cancer then didn’t even correct himself. As Biden is fumbling around, his administration is running around bragging about how they will shut off the energy, then telling the American people it is Putin’s fault and they are doing everything they can to stop the increase of prices. Bob Barnes is in the studio to discuss all his success fighting vaccine mandates in the courts. Jen Loh and Jacob Engels join with big January 6th news. Democrats are now calling for Planned Parenthood in high schools and selling jewelry for found abortion.