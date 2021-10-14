THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 18 - (subtítulos español)

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Part 18: Covid-19: Part 1 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu This is part 18 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 19 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
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Parte 18: Covid-19: Parte 1 de varios episodios sobre la mayor estafa médica de todos los tiempos. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu Esta es la parte 18 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 19 se subirá en cuanto esté lista.
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