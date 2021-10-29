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Η συνθήκη Οβιέδο κι ο κώδικας Νυρεμβέργης απαγορεύουν την οποιαδήποτε διαχείριση θεμάτων ατομικής ή δημοσίας υγείας δια εξαναγκασμού
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471 views • October 29, 2021
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Η συνθήκη Οβιέδο κι ο κώδικας Νυρεμβέργης απαγορεύουν την οποιαδήποτε διαχείριση θεμάτων ατομικής ή δημοσίας υγείας δια εξαναγκασμού. Χρειάζεται καλή ενημέρωση κι ο ασθενής να πάρει την απόφαση μόνος του!
Η συνθήκη Οβιέδο κι ο κώδικας Νυρεμβέργης απαγορεύουν την οποιαδήποτε διαχείριση θεμάτων ατομικής ή δημοσίας υγείας δια εξαναγκασμού. Χρειάζεται καλή ενημέρωση κι ο ασθενής να πάρει την απόφαση μόνος του!
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