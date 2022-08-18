Antarctica - Close-up of Entrance to an Underground Tunnel at the base of a mountain in ANTARCTICA

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XandrewX
August 16, 2022
Jun 25, 2022 - Bizarre looking entrance literally in the middle of nowhere in the Antarctic. This tunnel has got a plinth outside of it like a buzzer or gated community tradesman entrance kind of "doorbell" but why would a tunnel in the middle of nowhere have a James Bond villains lair type of feel to it? Another one here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/6kMD1Jhvb54
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TBp4vCyMV0Ai/