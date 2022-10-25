Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
41.) luminis puncta
27 views
channel image
TKP
Published a month ago |
Donate

Original Publication Date: 11/15/19

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tepbian_kord/


Also check out:

http://wwww.thelastmutineers.com
Periculum in mora.

luminis puncta © 2022 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0


George Bush’s “Chicken Kiev” Speech, & 3rd State of the Union Address:

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/265653

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/265956


Further Reading:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_H._W._Bush

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_Free_Trade_Agreement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_on_drugs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Points_of_Light

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_flag

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_politics_in_the_United_States#Security_against_tyranny

http://en.rightpedia.info/w/Loxism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talmud

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Judaism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nepotism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Israel_Public_Affairs_Committee

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Defamation_League

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NAACP

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zionism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsions_and_exoduses_of_Jews

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revisionism_(Marxism)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crusades

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_segregation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miscegenation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbary_slave_trade

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazism#Reactionary_or_revolutionary?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_bank

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Bank_of_the_United_States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Bank_of_the_United_States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Act

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usury

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loan_shark

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antisemitism#Causes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supremacism#Jewish

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flight_and_expulsion_of_Germans_(1944-1950)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Genocide

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silent_Holocaust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhine_Meadows

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulag


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formation_and_evolution_of_the_Solar_System

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronology_of_the_universe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_far_future

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultimate_fate_of_the_universe#Theories_about_the_end_of_the_universe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_and_icehouse_Earth

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_radiation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_dioxide_in_Earth%27s_atmosphere

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_harvesting#Blood_sugar

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dyson_sphere

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_fluctuation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biomagnetism


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_primates_by_population

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_carnivorans_by_population

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_population_planning

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury_(element)#Medicine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoride#Applications

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_modification

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_overpopulation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Cannabis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pharmaceutical_industry#Pharmaceutical_fraud

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbicide#Health_and_environmental_effects

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glyphosate#Toxicity

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laurasia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human#Transition_to_modernity

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_genetic_variation#Population_genetics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_taxonomy#Subspecies

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_and_genetics#Race_and_medicine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heterozygote_advantage

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inbreeding_depression

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dred_Scott_v._Sandford

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marbury_v._Madison 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treason#United_States

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspoliticscorruptionelectionamericaschoolclintoneducationtruthmoneymusicgovernmenthistorybidenbushmediagoldstocksfactssilverbankingfiatvoting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket