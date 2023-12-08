The Wide Gate Is Booming—Part Two

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/wide-gate-booming-part-two

Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.

—Matthew 7:13-14





As we pointed out in Part One, those who have chosen to enter through the "strait gate" are those who are born again, which can only take place by putting their faith in Jesus Christ, who paid the full penalty for their sin. Furthermore, "strait is the gate, and narrow is the [only] way which leads unto life." That life, of course, is eternal life.





Nevertheless, "many" choose the wide gate and broad way "that leadeth to destruction," which is basically a prelude to spending eternity in the Lake of Fire. There they shall be "tormented day and night for ever and ever" (Revelation 20:10). It was also noted in Part One that Satan has an End Times game plan for the destruction of humanity. That again is indicated in the “wide gate” of Matthew 7:13 and underscored in Revelation 12:12: “Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.” There's little doubt that this short time period will involve an overwhelming and incredibly diverse flood of the Adversary's wicked devices (2 Corinthians 11).