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Debauchery Corruption and the Coming Collapse... [23.12.2021]
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52 views • December 24, 2021
In this episode we will take a look at the moral decline of spiritual Babylon. More specifically we will discuss the promotion of the homosexual and Satanic agenda through "Lil Nas X" and his acceptance by the media and Barack Obama as well. What does this mean for America's future?
Barack Obama's 2021 Playlist Includes Lil Nas X Controversial Satan-Themed Song
https://www.dailywire.com/news/barack-obamas-2021-playlist-includes-lil-nas-x-controversial-satan-themed-song
7,302 Views dec 23, 2021
KijaniAmariAK - 45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6rAv5cEzOpI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
Barack Obama's 2021 Playlist Includes Lil Nas X Controversial Satan-Themed Song
https://www.dailywire.com/news/barack-obamas-2021-playlist-includes-lil-nas-x-controversial-satan-themed-song
7,302 Views dec 23, 2021
KijaniAmariAK - 45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6rAv5cEzOpI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
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