The Foundations You Must Know To Properly Function In The Jury, Grand Jury & Militia

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The Common Lawyer Brent Winters joins me again in this episode that will challenge any man who wants to serve on the jury, the grand jury or in the militia. It is the biblical foundations for doing so and any man that seeks to do it otherwise will inevitably do it wrong. Establish the right foundation and the edifice will be strong. Do it wrong and you will not only endanger yourself but everyone around you.
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