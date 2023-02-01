12 MONKEY'S VIRUS BEEN RELEASED?*RUSSIAN N^U^K^E TSUNAMI THREAT & FEAR AS VIDEO SHOWS UK WASHED OVER

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! Chinese General Speech https://jrnyquist.blog/2019/09/11/the-secret-speech-of-general-chi-haotian/ https://rense.com/general96/china-bio-weapons.php https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/missing-monkeys-taken-from-dallas-zoo-found-in-closet-of-abandoned-home-police-search-for-person-of-interest/ar-AA16ZrkL https://pix11.com/news/local-news/new-york-city-declares-end-to-monkeypox-outbreak/ https://historyinfographics.com/prophetic-monkeypox-wargame-scenario-foresees-first-global-outbreak/ https://twitter.com/DallasPD/status/1620464705985970177?s=20&t=fBSnsU1q1ONA4L9YfoZPjQ https://www.pennlive.com/news/2023/01/company-linked-to-2022-pa-crash-involving-lab-monkeys-has-shut-down.html https://dnyuz.com/2023/01/31/air-force-says-proposed-chinese-owned-mill-in-north-dakota-is-significant-threat/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/02/florida-land-buy-for-chinese-primate-testing-wont-end-well/ https://phys.org/news/2023-02-vaccinate-rare-wild-monkeys-survival.html https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/rosiki-analysi-monodromos-megalis-klimakas-epicheirisi-stin-dytiki-oukrania-to-nato-tha-chtypisei-se-tria-metopa-me-6-tethorakismenes-taxiarchies/?_x_tr_sl=el&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kIW5EKhubj4/maxresdefault.jpg https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/russia-could-nuke-uk-unstoppable-29103241 https://twitter.com/kagsundaram/status/1620833948107681792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/jv18121/status/1620834189850595329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/fjmilhome/status/1619835037716779010 https://twitter.com/GabeZZOZZ/status/1620477822606385152 https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/rosiki-analysi-monodromos-megalis-klimakas-epicheirisi-stin-dytiki-oukrania-to-nato-tha-chtypisei-se-tria-metopa-me-6-tethorakismenes-taxiarchies/?_x_tr_sl=el&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/12-monkeys-stolen-from-louisiana-zoo-officials-say/ar-AA16XD63 https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1620767724271210496

