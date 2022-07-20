Ukraine Update July 20, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine. - https://truemaps.info/
- Medvedev warns anyone who might attack the Crimean bridge.
- The first Russian passports were issued in the liberated New Kakhovka.
- Summary in Russian.
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