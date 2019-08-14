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Rescuing Your Child From School (And Saving Your Country)
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20 views • August 14, 2019
What would you do if your child was in a burning building? Government education has a global common core that is being used to burn down our society and control our population. Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com/RescuingOurChildren, joins David live to offer solutions and answer callers questions about saving our children & our country.
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