BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #9

In the Lord Jesus Christ's final church letter we learn about Laodicea, a church that causes the Lord to be sick. Jesus wants to vomit these congregations out of His mouth, but He warns them first, in hopes they will turn around and recognize their unfaithfulness.
Read the transcript on www.theREDWords.website/LISTEN then click the TRANSCRIPTS button.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.