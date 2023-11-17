Create New Account
BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #9
Published 16 hours ago

In the Lord Jesus Christ's final church letter we learn about Laodicea, a church that causes the Lord to be sick. Jesus wants to vomit these congregations out of His mouth, but He warns them first, in hopes they will turn around and recognize their unfaithfulness.

Read the transcript on www.theREDWords.website/LISTEN then click the TRANSCRIPTS button.

lovejesuswarningprophesyend timesrevelationchurcheshopegods lovejesus saveslaodicea

