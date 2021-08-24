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Anderson Valley Gose Variety 12 Pack 4.0/5 overall
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10 views • August 24, 2021
All solid brews coming out of this box ranging from 4.25 to 3.75.
A really nice way to spend a lazy late summer afternoon with these low ABV (4.2) low IBU (18) summer slammers. SRM ranged between a sunny hazy 18 to a richer gold 25. Delicious brews all around rated at the end of course by my palate. Be the Big 3 folks
Thanks for coming by and having a few brews with Pima ,Sancho and I
Skal!
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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A really nice way to spend a lazy late summer afternoon with these low ABV (4.2) low IBU (18) summer slammers. SRM ranged between a sunny hazy 18 to a richer gold 25. Delicious brews all around rated at the end of course by my palate. Be the Big 3 folks
Thanks for coming by and having a few brews with Pima ,Sancho and I
Skal!
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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