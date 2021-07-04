© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(world orders review)
tangentopolis feat. Catherine Austin Fitts
=============
(world orders review)
=============
The Economy, The Great Injections Poisoning & WHAT YOU CAN DO! (Catherine Austin Fitts)
(SHARE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbZ6zj04Z7em/
-----------------------------
SEEDS Of REVOLUTION (Jerry Day feat. Catherine Austin Fitts)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HAbQahXNbN0v/
------------------------------
WE ARE AT WAR BUT NOBODY TOLD YOU (JERRY DAY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XbnJsIGOn7s6/
=============
COVID WORLD ORDERS [Reflections 2021#01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fG5S2YW8WKho/
THE DAMAGE DONE (tangentopolis feat. Neil Young)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QUiXJLVBSKYJ/
'BROTHERHOOD OF THE AIR' (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w9FYEdYduB1c/
WEF - Covid 19: The Great Reset (WEF, Book of 2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l8S8j6aqQ3B1/
Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum) 4th Industrial Revolution
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pQ4iHKErmr65/
'DAS FORUM' [WEF @ DAVOS] (Corporate World Domination Strategy Meet)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/unaWtjZ5TZHo/
Welcome To The Machine... (Great Reset of Humanity Plan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQRGkiEFhyGT/
Welcome to THE GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUXokVgJOaiM/
Welcome to the Machine... Welcome To CV 19...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eZMusniCNtaP/
C(O)VID-19 AN NWO GREAT RESET TRIGGER MECHANISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EQtPKpbWlDu/
PLANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/0HXrVJOUaKBS/
C(O)VID-19 is a (SIM-EX) by WHO, WEF & WORLD BANK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lm0WvQKlrFmS/
BILDERBERG https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6NbwGDbml6P/
CORONA PLANDEMIC for Global Governance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfKhKUwv31NS/
CORONA (Global Coup d’État, Great Reset)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ywSy3slhfun/
'Great Reset' Chorus (Coronavirus Programming)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SXXltBLhEyht/
WEF Goons Declare the Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nXZ60xviimC/
BIOSECURITY STATE - C(o)vid, Vaccines; Great Re:set, FEMA Camp Plans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rhVZ4LFu3LdV/
NEXT TECH PARADIGM SHIFT is Underway, Whether You Want It Or Not...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qokcqpa91HEd/
What is happening RIGHT NOW (Technocracy & the Great Reset)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GnStdlC4LEVA/
THE GREAT RE:SET Explained... (Harry Vox Secures Interviews Klaus Schwab WEF)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HKT8nF0JhVeq/
GREAT RE:SET & Klaus Schwab (WEF, Covid, Climate Change, Tranhumanist Hustle)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XgkIEFxk2LaR/
LUCIFERASE (Gates-Microsoft-UN-WEF Bio-Metric Quantum Dot World GOV Platform)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i6jBbl7yO69o/
Great Reset & The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SKQNVcsjNOr3/
GREAT RESET 'TRANSHUMANISM' (Some DARK TRUTHS of the WEF VISION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkDxarWjJJD4/
TECHNOCRACY & THE GREAT RE:SET (A GLOBAL GOVERNMENT NWO COUP ATTEMPT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PYYmwlvTjOUb/
THE GREAT RESET (Explained)... & You!... In The Eyes of the WEF Oligarchs!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MmVevi6Rueha/
UN-WB-WEF AGENDA 2030 - DOMINATION & DESTRUCTION BY STEALTH (wAKE uP noW !!!))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gW55QFIvQS6/
CYBER EMERGENCY - 'INTERNET OF VALUE' --the-- WEF-OLIGARCHY-GREAT-RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tguB5AVUNBFk/
WEF-UN Push To 'Rebuild the Infrastructure of Human Existence' (GREAT RESET, ONLY GAME IN TOWN!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h6Yu46ReVOhh/
CORONA VAXXX [A Weaponized BioWeapon] (Rise of Medical Technocracy & the Suppression of Truth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vGvMlsIt9LGT/
COVID VAXXX On TRIAL (If They Only Knew...) [2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AKMhuVDymZog/
AstraZeneca-Oxford MONKEY VAXXX (Inject DNA Into The Cell Nucleuses)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qGvZPEQPs0Do/
LUCIFERASE QUANTUM DOT VAXXX (Its Critical You Know... You Will Never Be Free Again!!!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/sIglhhFEaN8y/
COVID-19 VACCINE (SERIOUS SIDE-EFFECTS EMERGING...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LYMYxHiI2dJQ/
Experimental BIO-VAXXX, GEOENGINEERING, DEPOPULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZ0UZCfwf6ht/
VAXXX-I-NATION (A SYSTEM OPERATING SYSTEM...?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lRljnFRk1tJt/
25 QUESTIONS about the COVID WORLD ORDER (SPACEBUSTERS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwDB27ApatAB/
COVID-19 VAXXX IS USELESS.. BUT YOU CANNOT TALK ABOUT IT.. OK! (JUST TAKE IT CHUMP !!!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7o4C8uO1xcWZ/
Pfizer MAFIA (Demands Bank Reserves, Military Bases, Embassy Buildings As VAXXX Collateral) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7VlIFTPyl2XF/
MSM Says COVID-19 Restrictions Will Continue For '7 Years'... (If VAXXX Resistance Continues)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eDFM6fKQyHxU/