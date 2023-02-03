BREAKING: Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Health After COVID-19 Vaccinations

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PROJECT VERITAS Pfizer Bombshell Pt 3 | Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Health After COVID-19 Vaccinations
"There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles...concerning...The vaccine shouldn't be interfering with that...It has to be affecting something hormonal..."
#Pfertility
CLICK HERE TO SHARE #Pfertility NOW: https://ctt.ec/59F6c