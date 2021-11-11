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Remote Viewing and Intel November 11, 2021
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199 views • November 12, 2021
#remoteviewing #projectlookingglass #whistleblower
In this video, I'm going to provide you recent intel about what's going on behind the scenes based on a new source that I feel she is authentic and truthful. I'm going to summarize the important news and information and you can find the links below this video, both to the intel videos and my last article Remote Viewing and Project Looking Glass. Watch here.
References for this video:
Intel: https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/11/03/reader-light-bringer-medbeds-coming-by-3rd-week-of-december/
The State of the Planet https://youtu.be/ze_1CYdeKqE
https://massawakening.org/remote-viewing-project-looking-glass/
Skye Prince: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_Sw2MSIivtZQClAsUssBw/about
Please support my work:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light Image
Photo: David Wilcock on Project Looking Glass | Secret Space Program Tech REVEALED
In this video, I'm going to provide you recent intel about what's going on behind the scenes based on a new source that I feel she is authentic and truthful. I'm going to summarize the important news and information and you can find the links below this video, both to the intel videos and my last article Remote Viewing and Project Looking Glass. Watch here.
References for this video:
Intel: https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/11/03/reader-light-bringer-medbeds-coming-by-3rd-week-of-december/
The State of the Planet https://youtu.be/ze_1CYdeKqE
https://massawakening.org/remote-viewing-project-looking-glass/
Skye Prince: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_Sw2MSIivtZQClAsUssBw/about
Please support my work:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light Image
Photo: David Wilcock on Project Looking Glass | Secret Space Program Tech REVEALED
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