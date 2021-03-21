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Alex Belfield Arrested Four Times for criticising the BBC on YouTube Channel.
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40 views • March 21, 2021
Alex Belfield is a new YouTube star with 20 years experience of working in the BBC & 6 London News Papers.
His Truth Broadcasts are legendary & have seen his YouTube channel rocket to overtake the multibillion BBC in viewers.
He has always been very careful to stay within Youtube rules.
But he seems to have upset his old employers, the BBC, who have paid the corporate police to harrass him.
His Truth Broadcasts are legendary & have seen his YouTube channel rocket to overtake the multibillion BBC in viewers.
He has always been very careful to stay within Youtube rules.
But he seems to have upset his old employers, the BBC, who have paid the corporate police to harrass him.
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