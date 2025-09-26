"The First Amendment does not protect imminent incitement to violence" - Vance

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of U.S. generals & admirals to urgently gather at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week — with no stated reason.

All officers Brigadier General & above, including commanders from Europe, the Middle East & Asia-Pacific, are expected.

Senior Pentagon correspondent:

I've never seen anything like this in my past 30 years of reporting on the U.S. military. We might be going to war.

Hegseth Orders Unprecedented Gathering of U.S. Generals Amid Pentagon Purge and Power Struggle

U.S. "Secretary of War" Pete Hegseth has issued an extraordinary order summoning hundreds of America’s generals and admirals to a closed-door meeting at Quantico next week — without offering any explanation. The move, unseen in modern U.S. history, comes as the Trump administration continues its sweeping overhaul of the Pentagon’s senior leadership.

According to The Washington Post, nearly all commanding officers of brigadier general rank and above — including those stationed in Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific — have been told to appear in person. The order bypasses standard procedure, as such gatherings are usually planned months in advance and conducted via secure video links. No agenda was released, and even Congress was not briefed.

The directive follows months of purges within the U.S. military hierarchy. Dozens of senior officers — including the heads of the Joint Chiefs, Naval Operations, Coast Guard, and the Defense Intelligence Agency — have been dismissed without public explanation. Hegseth has also mandated a 20% reduction in the number of generals and admirals, part of a broader restructuring that replaces what Trump calls “careerist bureaucrats” with officers loyal to his vision of a “War Department” focused on homeland defense.

While the White House insists the meeting is routine, insiders describe widespread confusion and unease. “No one can recall anything like this,” one defense official said. “You don’t pull all your commanding generals out of their posts and bring them to Virginia without saying why.”

Critics warn the move could expose vulnerabilities in U.S. global command operations and reflects an attempt to consolidate political control over the armed forces. Others see it as part of Trump’s broader campaign to dismantle the Pentagon’s entrenched establishment — long aligned with interventionist, globalist policies — and refocus the military on national priorities.

President Trump brushed off media outrage, saying: “Why is that such a big deal? Isn’t it good to have everyone together?” Vice President JD Vance echoed the sentiment, calling the order “not particularly unusual.”

Still, the scale of the meeting — potentially exceeding 1,000 personnel — and its secrecy have raised alarms among Washington’s political class. Lawmakers from both parties were reportedly caught off guard. Hegseth’s decision to rebrand the Pentagon as the “Department of War” has already sparked backlash from the liberal establishment, which accuses the Trump team of politicizing the military.

Supporters counter that the Pentagon’s previous leadership — shaped by decades of foreign wars and ideological capture — has resisted reform. They see Hegseth’s purge as a necessary step to restore civilian oversight, reduce bloated command structures, and purge officers tied to failed globalist strategies.

In essence, the Quantico gathering signals a decisive moment: a clash between the old military elite and an administration determined to remake the U.S. armed forces in line with Trump’s America First doctrine.