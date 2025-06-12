Is the USA part of the tribulation?

I have heard it said many times that the United States are not mentioned in the Holy Bible as being part of the tribulation. However, I see things differently. Ezekiel 38 mentions descendants from two of the three sons of Noah, Ham and Japheth as being brought forth to war, "I will turn you about, and put hooks into your jaws, and I will bring you forth". It is hard to believe some of the descendants of these sons of Ham and Japheth mentioned in Ezekiel 38 don't live in the United States. Genesis chapter 9 verse 19 states, "These three were the sons of Noah; and from these the whole earth was peopled." God's act of putting hooks in your jaws could refer to people speaking as well as like a fish on a line, etc. God does control speech if he wants to, as the tower of Babel events teach, and Matthew chapter 10 verse 19 states, "do not be anxious how you are to speak or what you are to say; for what you are to say will be given to you in that hour", and it could be believed that the words and actions of the United States in recent years past have brought Russia and China closer together. Also, two things in the Holy Bible that multiply are people and sin. Matthew chapter 24 verse 12 states, "wickedness is multiplied", and Genesis chapter 9 verse 1 states, "Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth." In my eyes this multiplication is what allows people in the United States, through their words and actions, to possibly, be part of the tribulation and the events leading up to it, as well as, perpetuating the 3 classes of people designated in Noah's curse to Canaan in Genesis chapter 9. Have a great day.