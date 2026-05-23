Clean, sustainable omega-3s: Here’s why you should try Vegan Omegas DHA-EPA

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The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you support good health and nutrition by providing an assortment of clean, lab-verified, healthy food options. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Vegan Omegas DHA-EPA (300 mg) 60 Softgels.
This omega-3 powerhouse in a convenient softgel form can help you meet your body's daily essential fatty acid requirements.
Groovy Bee Vegan Omegas DHA – EPA Softgels are derived from sustainably sourced marine algae (Schizochytrium sp.) and are packed with an abundance of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids to support good overall health.
Each 2-softgel serving delivers roughly 88 mg of DHA and 164 mg of EPA from pure, clean algal oil.
You won't find any fish, GMOs or synthetic additives in our lab-verified Groovy Bee Vegan Omegas DHA – EPA Softgels. They are plant-based, non-China and meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com
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