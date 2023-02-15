The True Cost of Doing Everything Right

This is a [#poem](None) about Gordon, a boy who diligently followed all the

rules and lived his life according to the expectations of others. He was the

epitome of a model citizen, and if gold stars were to be awarded, he would

undoubtedly receive them all.

