Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 Ways YOU Can Support Shiva4President.com
channel image
What is happening
9224 Subscribers
Shop now
9 views
Published 14 hours ago

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


610 views Mar 12, 2024

“Here are FIVE simple ways you can support http://Shiva4President.com.


None of them have to do with BEGGING you for $$$.


Do JUST one of them. Transform your mind, body & soul & CONNECT with other incredible people.”


Be the Light,

Dr.SHIVA

TruthFreedomHealth.com

Transcript

Keywords
election2024support5 waysdr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdshiva4president com

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket