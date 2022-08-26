Could Merovingian families that go back to the Pharaoh's have alien blood intermingled in their DNA?

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Steve Quayle recently discussed that Alien DNA had been discovered by Scientists when testing the DNA of Egyptian Pharaoh's. Specifically in Amenhotep. I explore this idea further by looking into why the Pharaohs wore a Cobra headdress, and why did they have a fascination with snakes, especially Cobras? I share clips of how the Bible gives us some clues. I also explore the pre-Adamic theory. Could these Merovingian Bloodline families that go all the way back to the Pharaohs have alien blood intermingled in their bodies?