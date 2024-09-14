God Chose You For The End of Days

God chose you and me to live in these end days, the scary times?

Music by Send Rain

These days we live in do have there down side, We live extremely fast paced lives compared to the past generations.

Have you ever been to the South/Florida or Hawaii it’s slower there?

We life in an information overload world, TV’s, Smart Phones, PC’s

There are several things I like about the times we live in,

Modern medicine, I would have been crippled at 39 and dead at 65.

I love Ice cream, Cars, bikes, bathrooms and toilet paper, and showers.

But most of all, I love Gods Word. My Bible, I have several.

I can’t imagine going back even 200 years and not owning my own Bible. I thank God daily for His Word.

What I also can’t imagine a human being showing up on judgement day and God ask them, “I gave you 70 years on the earth and you never once opened my Book”?

What are you going to say, “I was busy”?





Why is the Bible the only illegal book?

Why is Christianity the only illegal Religion? LGBT, Muslin Countries, China, North Korea, etc.

The last thing on earth Satan wants is for anyone to discover the real God.