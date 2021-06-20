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COVID-19 Myths (By Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andrew Kaufman) 6-3-2021
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35 views • June 20, 2021
Listen to the experts on trying to understand what the hell is going on.
Lots of science and the break down of....
There is NO PROOF a virus exists...
Lots of science and the break down of....
There is NO PROOF a virus exists...
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