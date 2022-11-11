Ep. 251 | What Living off the land can give YOU

#Adrian #LawfulRebel #homesteadAs we find ourselves watching the intentional destructions of all systems and sub systems, be it food production and delivery, health, finances, transport, fuel, water and the rest I wanted to have a talk with my friend Nigel (https://lawfulrebel.com/) about how he has chosen to live and create his own space outside the matrix. It may give you some ideas.

I see the creation of alternative cultures as the only way forwards out of this mess that the parasites and controllers have planned as part of their great reset and transhumanistic agendas.

Nigel’s website:https://lawfulrebel.com/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV

The podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/living-outside-the-matrix/id1223837766?mt=2

