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03 In ganz Europa beginnen die Aufstände gegen die Tyrannen
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299 views • January 25, 2021
Die Menschen erwachen und erkennen, dass sie mit den Lockdowns und der „Mord-Impfung“ nicht geschützt, sondern vernichtet werden sollen. Das Feuer des Aufstandes wird sich über ganz Europa ausbreiten. Den Anfang machten am 23. Januar Spanien (Madrid), Niederlande (mehrere Städte), Dänemark (Kopenhagen), Erfurt u.a. Die Menschen begreifen, dass es um die Rettung ihres nackten Lebens geht. Wie Professor Bhakdi sagt: „Die Regierungen müssen weggezwungen werden“.
Bücher, CDs. DVDs, Kombinationen:
http://floda.net/veritas/
Weiterführende Dokumentation stets unter:
http://concept-veritas.com/nj/sz/hauptseite.htm
und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
Bücher, CDs. DVDs, Kombinationen:
http://floda.net/veritas/
Weiterführende Dokumentation stets unter:
http://concept-veritas.com/nj/sz/hauptseite.htm
und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
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