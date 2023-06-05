https://gettr.com/post/p2iuio22327

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Fellow fighter Peace Wind introduced two sets of poker cards that he made, which include 108 key individuals from the US and Communist China that have to do with a series of events such as the manufacturing and release of the CCP virus and the implementation of vaccine mandates worldwide.

6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】舒平风战友介绍了他制作的两副扑克牌，涵盖了涉及制造和释放中共病毒、在全球推广疫苗强制令等一系列事件的108名中美两国的关键人士！

