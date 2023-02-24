Create New Account
Glory to Defenders of the Fatherland
59 views
Marine1063
Published Friday |

President Vladimir Putin and all of Russia came together to honor veterans both living and dead. Most Russians are very traditional and all lost relatives in WW2. There is not enough money or propaganda to even start a regime change in Russia. Oligarchs in the West can go to Hell.

Keywords
russiaputinukraine

