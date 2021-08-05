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More Confirmations of 22 - Signs, Aaliyah's death, The 22Convention, and The Twilight Zone
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92 views • August 05, 2021
Bob and Aaron talk about:
Bob's "Go Big, Then Stop" Sign
Aaron's Dad Calls Out "22 Seconds"
The 20-year Anniversary of Aaliyah's Death
Decoding The 22Convention
The Twilight Zone Episode "Twenty Two"
Aaron Reads Scripture
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
Bob's "Go Big, Then Stop" Sign
Aaron's Dad Calls Out "22 Seconds"
The 20-year Anniversary of Aaliyah's Death
Decoding The 22Convention
The Twilight Zone Episode "Twenty Two"
Aaron Reads Scripture
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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