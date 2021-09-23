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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Sept 16, Fire Capt & I talk Hot Issues!
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32 views • September 23, 2021
A very enlightening high-level update on deep dark issues with Fire Captain John Lord in N. Cal. Worthy of watching..
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