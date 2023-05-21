Create New Account
Safety Wars Live May 19, 2023 Artificial Intelligence
Safety Wars
Published 16 hours ago |

Streamed live on May 19, 2023

Good Evening.  Tonight Jim discusses artificial intelligence in the news.  There is a pre-recorded audio session that is just over 4 min long.  The audio is about foot protection, but the topic of the program is not foot protection.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide please seek help.

Keywords
artificial intelligencejim poesljay allensafety warssafety fm

